Local contender to challenge mainland incumbent in HKU postgraduate student election

Postgraduate representatives at Hong Kong’s oldest university should focus on the interests of all students and not just those from the mainland who make up a large contingent of the school’s student body, said a local contender in the university’s student representatives election.

For too long, the position of Postgraduate Student Representative to the University of Hong Kong’s top governing council has been held by mainland students who have cast votes that run “contrary to mainstream opinion,” said Ip Tsz-kin, a first-year Master of Arts student who is vying for the seat.

Ip will be taking on Zhang Runzhi, a Ph.D. candidate at the engineering faculty and current president of the HKU Postgraduate Student Association, to represent the institution’s 12,000 graduate students. The election will take place between Oct 12-14.

The position is one of seven directly elected representatives to the 23-member HKU Council, of which about half are appointed by council members or the university’s chancellor — Hong Kong’s chief executive.

The council drew heat in July after voting in favor of firing Benny Tai, a law professor and leader of the Occupy Central movement. The decision was seen by critics as a threat to academic freedom.

Ip lashed out at previous representatives for focusing too much on the interests of mainland students and ignoring the needs of local students and those of other nationalities.

“Whether it’s student welfare or disseminating information, they are only using mainland communications platforms such as WeChat,” said Ip.

He also cited the incumbent’s support for the controversial sacking of Tai.

Zhang turned down Apple Daily’s request for an interview, citing a busy schedule.

Ip said if he were to win, he would call on HKU vice chancellor Zhang Xiang to explain a recent incident which saw a group enter the campus, destroy a pro-democracy Lennon Wall and leave as security guards stood by.

While the turnout rate for such elections in the past has only been at about 10%, Ip had some hope of an underdog victory in light of Hong Kong’s recent political upheaval.

“I hope that after the past year, more people have come to understand that politics and campus affairs are actually for everyone,” Ip said.

