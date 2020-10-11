Activists vow solidarity with families of 12 arrested Hongkongers

Pro-democracy activists have vowed to continue fighting alongside the family members of the 12 Hongkongers who were arrested in mainland China after being stopped en route to Taiwan.

Activist Owen Chow, who has been supporting the families, told Apple Daily that they were under immense stress, with some suffering from insomnia and some even being tailed during the day by suspected national security agents.

“Sometimes when they feel it’s unbearable, they call me and ask, what else can we do?” Chow said, adding that he will not back down in the face of intimidation.

The 12 Hongkongers were arrested by mainland authorities for crossing the border illegally, after they were intercepted at sea while trying to reach Taiwan. They have been held incommunicado at Yantian District Detention Centre in Shenzhen for almost 50 days.

Chow said that the 12 arrestee’s involvement in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests was the real reason they were captured and detained.

“I can see no reason why Hongkongers should not support them and pay attention to their plight,” he said.

Lawmaker Eddie Chu said Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp has focused on three aspects of the case: using the media to bring attention to the family members, finding out what happened during the arrest at sea and putting pressure on the government to answer questions.

Chu said he tried to reach the location where the Hong Kong 12 were allegedly intercepted by the Chinese coast guard, but many boatmen were hesitant to take him there. A Greek cargo ship in Hong Kong may have witnessed the arrest but a representative of its parent company didn’t want to answer questions over the phone, Chu added.

“Both the Hong Kong sailors and the Greek shipping company are very afraid of offending the Chinese Communist Party,” Chu said. “The CCP is using every trick in the book to stop us from uncovering the truth.”

Both Chow and Chu said they expected the issue to continue into the future, especially after Hong Kong police arrested nine more people suspected of aiding the escape attempt to Taiwan.

“Even though we face more and more challenges, and we can’t reach many of the eyewitnesses of the events, we must keep on trying,” Chow said.

“When the family members have not yet given up, we have no right to stop.”

