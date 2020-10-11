Drones banned, security tightened ahead of Xi’s tour to celebrate Shenzhen economic zone anniversary

Camera drones have been banned in Shenzhen as authorities step up security arrangements ahead of President Xi Jinping’s first visit to southern China since 2018.

A major celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone will soon take place and is expected to coincide with Xi’s tour of the city and the wider Guangdong region, Apple Daily has learned. Ding Xuexiang, director of the General Office of the Chinese Communist Party, has led a team to Shenzhen and Guangdong to prepare for Xi’s trip, sources said. But the exact dates and format of Xi’s visit and the Shenzhen celebration are still unknown.

Security measures have been tightened in key areas, including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Zhongshan and Shantou, where drones with cameras have been banned.

Camera drone users in Shenzhen received app messages on Sunday informing them that they could not fly their drones without approval from the military or aviation departments. The message did not explain why the ban, which lasts until Saturday night, had been enforced.

Entry into Shenzhen’s Lianhuashan Park, where a statue of late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping stands, was also prohibited on Sunday. Deng, who was regarded as the chief architect of China’s economic reform, visited Guangdong in 1977, three years before Shenzhen became a Special Economic Zone.

The five-star Intercontinental Shenzhen hotel has also been taken over by authorities.

DJI, a major drone manufacturer, reposted a notice from the Dongguan police on its online forum, which stated that for the entire month of October, 12 kinds of flying objects, including camera drones, would be banned “in order to ensure the safety of the airspace during the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.” The notice stated that those who violate the ban could face criminal prosecution.

On its official page on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site, the city of Zhongshan said that the ban of drones would last until Oct. 20 and cited the Shenzhen anniversary celebration in its reasoning. A similar but longer ban was also reported in Shantou, running from Oct. 7 to Dec. 31.

The last time Xi visited southern China was Oct. 22, 2018, when the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge was inaugurated. He previously toured Guangdong in December 2012 after he became the country’s leader and followed a route that was similar to Deng’s 1992 southern tour, which was considered a historically critical event as the then-leader reaffirmed the economic reform and capital market following the bloody crackdown that occurred in 1989 at Tiananmen Square. Xi paid a visit to the statue of Deng in Lianhuashan Park during the tour, leading the media to describe his trip as the “new southern tour.”

