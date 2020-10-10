Beijing warning backfires as in-your-face Taiwan posters go up right outside embassy in India

Celebratory posters for Taiwan’s national day on Saturday appeared on lamp posts outside the Chinese embassy in India.

The embassy earlier wrote to Indian media demanding them to mind their language and not to violate the “one-China” policy when reporting on celebrations for Taiwan’s national day, also known as Double Tenth Day. The incident angered Indian journalists and citizens who perceived it as an indirect threat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, whose membership includes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, put up the celebratory posters right outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in response.

Meanwhile, 10 diplomatic allies of Taiwan handed a joint letter of support to Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres after the 75th session of the UN general assembly. Guterres promised to look into the issue of Taiwanese people being barred from UN sites while holding passports issued by the self-ruled island.

The signatories urged the UN to stop excluding Taiwan, as it was a strong partner in the global pandemic relief effort and was willing and able to fulfill the UN’s sustainable development goals.

The UN should take action to resolve the issue of Taiwanese people and reporters being blocked from the world body, the signatories said.

In the United States island territory of Guam, Taiwan on Saturday opened a representative office and donated four thermographic cameras. Taiwan attached importance to its relations and development with Guam, foreign minister Joseph Wu said.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz also celebrated Double Tenth Day, and urged his country to reverse a policy to let Taiwanese officials display their flag while in the U.S. “In the face of growing hostility, Taiwan has stood strong and tall against the Chinese Communist Party’s oppression and bully tactics. America is proud to stand with the people of Taiwan,” he said.

