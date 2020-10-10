China’s go-to analyst on Sino-US ties draws derision over son’s Boston studies

A mainland Chinese professor who is seen as the state media’s “go-to” commentator on bilateral relations with the United States has drawn criticism online for hypocrisy, after he was found to have sent his son to the U.S. for overseas studies.

Internet users on Friday mocked Jin Canrong, the associate dean of the School of International Studies at the Renmin University of China, after photos of him attending his son’s wedding in Xilinhot, Inner Mongolia, emerged online.

His son, Jin Junda, is said to be working at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences after graduating from Beijing’s Tsinghua University and getting a PhD in political science at Boston University in the U.S., according to internet users on China’s microblogging site Weibo.

Netizens took issue with the fact that the don, who was often quoted by nationalist tabloid Global Times, did not practice what he preached.

“So opposing the U.S. is work, but sending your son abroad to study in the U.S. is another thing?” one person quipped.

Another said: “Why are you sending your son and your daughter-in-law to the U.S. if you say they’re so crafty and deceitful?”Others did not see a problem with it, saying that plenty of Chinese academics specializing in international relations had received a U.S. education.

Jin is known for frequently making remarks dismissing the severity of the deteriorating bilateral relations and claiming that China no longer had to be afraid of the U.S. because of the strong Chinese economy and military power.

The professor told Apple Daily that he hoped to keep family matters private and would not respond to such comments.

“This is just lame. There must be people behind them organizing all of this. That’s so low of them,” Jin said. He would say only that his son returned from the U.S. to China last year and had begun working.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play