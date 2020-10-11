Hong Kong security chief thanks Beijing for new power to crush separatists

Hong Kong’s security supremo has taken to mainland media to thank Beijing for pushing through its controversial national security law and to pledge he will root out secessionists and stop them going underground.

Although last year’s extradition bill amendment caused unprecedented upheaval in Hong Kong society, the new national security law for Hong Kong has helped bring the city back to relative normality, secretary for security John Lee told Shenzhen Satellite TV.

But Lee warned that it would take time to win the public over to the new security law. He also highlighted risks posed by underground networks of pro-independence separatists, which he said warranted a step-up in intelligence-gathering.

“There will be intelligence risks underground … we cannot lower our guard,” Lee said. “Of course, at a diplomatic or international level, the national government will handle. Once we understand how they will handle it, we will cooperate too.”

The broad-brush legislation, imposed by Beijing on the semi-autonomous city in June, aims to prevent and punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism, and foreign interference.

Without elaborating, Lee, who is a member of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security consisting of other top officials and chaired by the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam, said Hong Kong was facing opponents of the national security law at a “national” level.

Lee thanked the Office for Safeguarding National Security, Hong Kong’s new State Council-run state security apparatus that isn’t subject to the city’s legal jurisdiction, for providing professional training to Hong Kong in enforcing the law.

The interview with the broadcaster comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping is this week expected to travel to Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, to mark the city’s 40th anniversary as a special economic zone.

