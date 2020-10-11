Mainland fugitive deported from Taiwan without charge

A mainland tycoon who fled to Taiwan last year, bringing with him his pregnant girlfriend, rare art treasures and gold bars, has been deported without charges after confessing to entering the island illegally and revealing information that helped police to take down a Vietnamese snakehead who had been smuggling people from Vietnam to Taiwan.

Zhang Ziyi, 44, is the founder of Jilin Cultural Investment Group and has been raising capital for a fund investing in art and selling investment products. He arrived in Taiwan at the end of February last year after the Jilin authorities said he was missing and wanted on suspicion of misuse of public funds.

The tycoon was a frequent visitor to Taiwan, according to the self-ruled island’s media. And so it was to Taiwan that he fled, fleeing with his then six-month pregnant girlfriend by boat from Ningde city, Fujian to Keelung, the northeastern port city of Taiwan.

Zhang’s tour guide, surnamed Chung, helped him settle in several luxury hotels since March 1 last year, including the Mandarin Oriental, Taipei and W Taipei.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau traced Zhang and a woman surnamed Li at W Taipei based on information shared by mainland police under a cross-straits anti-crime initiative. The two were arrested on March 15 last year. Officers also seized US$1.7 million in foreign currency, a number of imperial artifacts dated back to the Qing dynasty and a quantity of gold bars.

Zhang told the Taiwan authorities that he decided to flee to Taiwan because he loved the island. He also gave them information that led the Taiwan authorities to track down Vietnamese snakeheads who have been smuggling people from Vietnam to Taiwan.

Authorities decided not to charge Zhang and Li with any offenses, saying they had been cooperative and had no previous criminal record. The couple was deported — though no details were given on where to.

Tour guide Chung, however, landed on Taiwan’s wanted list after fleeing to the mainland.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play