China renews threat of Taiwan invasion as PLA readies for live-fire drill

China’s state-owned media on Monday renewed threats to wage war on Taiwan if the self-ruled island declares independence, ahead of a live-round military exercise by the mainland to be held near an outlying island of Taiwan.

Beijing would take immediate and necessary measures to resolve the issue of Taiwan if the ruling Democratic Progressive Party took a decisive step toward independence, state-run China Central Television said in a commentary early on Monday.

“The day when Taiwan becomes independent is the day of unification,” the article said. Beijing sees Taiwan as part of its territory and has repeatedly said it will use force to reunify the island if necessary.

Taiwan’s DDP has recently increased its support to the United States in its confrontation with Beijing in a bid to gain backing for its pursuit of independence, CCTV said.

The stern warning came as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will hold its live-fire drill from Tuesday to Saturday in waters off Fujian’s Gulei peninsula, about 71 kilometers (44 miles) away from Kinmen, an outlying island administered by Taiwan.

The PLA on Monday flew a Y-8 anti-submarine plane near the southwest tip of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and sent a KL-500 early warning plane near Kinmen on Monday.

Further north, the PLA will also hold a military drill in the Bohai Sea from Tuesday to Thursday. Mainland authorities issued a notice to ban all ships from entering the waters during the period.

Facing renewed threats from the mainland, Taiwan’s military has been closely monitoring the PLA’s movements, its defense ministry said. The island’s armed forces are maintaining normal operations for now but are prepared for any contingency, the ministry said.

PLA aircraft have crossed into Taiwan’s airspace multiple times in recent months as tensions across the Taiwan Strait increased.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play