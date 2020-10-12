State media releases case details of outspoken Chinese tycoon in jail

Ren Zhiqiang, an outspoken property tycoon who slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic, was sentenced to 18 years in jail on graft charges in September. State media revealed on Sunday the details of his corruption, claiming an exorbitant amount was paid to his son as financial consultation fees.

The former chairperson of Huayuan Group was jailed for corruption, bribery, embezzlement of public funds and abuse of power as an employee of a state-owned enterprise, involving more than 200 million yuan (US$29.86 million).

An article published on the international edition of People Daily’s Weibo claimed that Ren made use of his position as “top leader” at the Group, where he held “absolute dominant power” to lay the foundation for his wanton corruption.

The court found that Ren embezzled more than 49.74 million yuan in public funds, of which 36.4 million yuan was a “financial consultant’s fee” paid to his son.

In addition to collusion with his son and others to illegally amass public funds, Ren was found to have received 13.34 million yuan over the limit of his salary during his tenure with the Group. The court ruled that it constituted corruption.

Of the four crimes Ren was found to have committed, embezzlement was the earliest. Tracing back to August 2003, he embezzled 61.2 million yuan through the Beijing Huayuan Haoli Investment and Management Center under the Huayuan Group. The court also found that Ren extorted home decoration fees from suppliers in exchange for convenience.

The 69-year-old was fined 4.2 million yuan. The court said he “voluntarily confessed all of his crimes” and “was willing to accept the court’s verdict after all of his illegal gains were recovered.”

Ren, who was nicknamed “Ren the Big Cannon” for his vocal criticism of the Chinese Communist Party, lambasted the authorities' missteps in handling the COVID-19 outbreak and warned against a growing concentration of power in an online essay in March, where he called Xi “a clown who has no clothes on.”

Ren was subsequently expelled from the party and put under investigation for “serious violations of law and discipline.” It was believed that Ren did not appeal to avoid causing his son more trouble.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play