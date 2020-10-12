‘A complete puppet,’ Hong Kong opposition slams unprecedented policy address postponement

The Hong Kong government has become a complete puppet, Chairperson of Democratic Party Wu Chi-wai blasted on Monday, after Chief Executive Carrie Lam postponed the policy address initially scheduled on Wednesday to attend the celebration of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone’s 40th anniversary on the same day.

“Hong Kong’s policy address no longer belongs to Hong Kong people, but requires the approval of China. She’s not the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, only a mainland Chinese official,” said Wu, lambasting the city’s leader for prioritizing discussions on economic integration with Chinese ministries over the demands of Hong Kong people.

Calls for another round of handout, more economic relief measures and the withdrawal of the Lantau Tomorrow Vision reclamation project have been on the upswing in the battered city.

“The decision further polarizes Hong Kong and turns Hong Kong into a cog in mainland China’s economy,” the new convener of the pan-democratic camp added.

Lam’s decision broke traditions by passing internal affairs through the central authorities before they could be announced, said Wu. Her ignorance for public interests was evident as she focused on currying favors with China, which is precisely why Hong Kong has developed strong distrust in the administration.

“This is a huge blow to ‘one country, two systems’ and the principle of Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong,” said Kwok Ka-ki, legislator of Civic Party. The fact that the chief executive can be summoned at will shows that she is of no value to Beijing, said Kwok.

Lam also needs to answer and apologizes to the city’s civil servants, who have worked hard to produce this policy address, Kwok added.

