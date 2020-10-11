Taiwan spy fever grips Chinese media as ‘hundreds’ of separatist plots exposed

Chinese authorities claimed to have found hundreds of espionage cases involving Taiwan separatists, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV.

The CCTV program on Sunday accused Taiwan’s administration of “colluding with anti-China forces” under President Tsai Ing-wen, and conducting espionage activities in mainland China to foster independence for Taiwan.

Chinese authorities responded to the spying activities with operation “Thunder 2020,” which also uncovered plots related to Hong Kong independence, and attempts to sabotage China’s relationship with other countries, CCTV reported.

The program also aired a televised confession of Taiwanese man Lee Meng-chu, who was accused of taking photos and videos of the Chinese armed police in Shenzhen, as well as traveling to Hong Kong last year and handing out pro-protest flyers.

Guangdong Province’s Department of State Security said Lee’s material could be used to analyze the equipment, intent and scale of the armed personnel, which endangered national security and was a typical case of Taiwanese interference in China.

Lee was arrested by authorities as he was leaving Shenzhen in August 2019. He was also found to be a director of Taiwan United Nations Alliance, which CCTV denounced as a separatist group intent on helping Taiwan gain international recognition.

Organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have previously condemned Chinese authorities for their use of televised confessions, which they say were extracted through coercion.

Beijing was using the latest espionage cases to dial up the public’s paranoia against foreign interference, and creating the illusion of ties between Taiwan separatists and Hong Kong independence advocates, according to veteran commentator Johnny Lau.

The latest move was also meant to warn against any disturbance during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Shenzhen, Lau added.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play