Carrie Lam puts Hong Kong policy address on hold to join Xi in Shenzhen

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Monday the postponement of the policy address originally scheduled on Wednesday, after state media revealed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plan to visit Shenzhen on the same day.

Lam is leading a Hong Kong delegation, which includes Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Security John Lee, to visit Shenzhen on Wednesday to attend the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, where President Xi Jinping will give a speech address.

Lam denied that the event is the reason for the postponement and said she has no scheduled meeting with Xi.

She said she will visit Beijing later in October to liaise with the central authorities on measures to support Hong Kong’s economic recovery.

“I hope very much to use the 2020 policy address to instill more confidence among Hong Kong people because Hong Kong people have gone through a very difficult year because of the social unrest, COVID-19 pandemic and international sanctions,” said Lam, who has put forward proposals for Beijing to consider.

“They have responded very positively lately with the suggestions, since the proposals encompassed a range of subjects. And the best way forward is for me to go to Beijing and personally explain why these measures are important for Hong Kong,” said the city’s leader, who is expecting to meet with different ministries.

China has effectively controlled the pandemic and its economy has bounced back, said Lam, stressing that Hong Kong’s economic recovery also depended on the support of China.

The only reason for the postponement is the “positive things coming out of my discussion with the central government,” she added. The meeting did not mean that the whole policy address could not be announced without Beijing’s approval, Lam clarified.

“It is not a matter of waiting for directions. It is a matter of responding to positive indication from the central government, that they have taken into account the chief executive’s recommendation and they really want to facilitate those measures.”

“This decision is in public interests,” said Lam.

