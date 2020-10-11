Education officials misled public to justify teacher’s delisting

Education authorities used misleading information to justify the sacking and deregistration of a primary teacher for promoting Hong Kong’s independence, the Professional Teachers Union said on Sunday, vowing to launch an appeal against the dismissal.

The Education Bureau said the teacher at Alliance Primary School Kowloon Tong tried to “impose independence ideology on students,” drafting a lesson plan on freedom of speech that involved spending 85 minutes promoting the banned Hong Kong National Party and Hong Kong independence.

The teacher has been barred from teaching at all schools.

The Professional Teachers Union said the Education Bureau’s move was a “black box operation” and “smear campaign” against the teacher, and the accusations based on a selective interpretation of facts.

The bureau had neglected to mention that the teacher also planned to show footage of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Executive Council member Ronny Tong denouncing the notion of Hong Kong independence.

“I call on them to rectify this mistake. This is a very serious mistake... that should never have happened at a professional department,” said union vice president Ip Kin-yuen.

Ip said the union would help the teacher file an appeal on Monday. The chances of success were high as the bureau’s justifications were weak, but the outcome also hinged on whether the appeal board processed it in a fair and impartial manner, he added.

In a response on Sunday, the bureau accused the union of “fearmongering” and urged it not to blow individual incidents out of proportion. It said the union needs to improve its understanding of Hong Kong’s constitutional status.

Also speaking on Sunday, Kevin Yeung, the secretary for education, said that if teachers chose to discuss the idea of Hong Kong independence in class, they must make sure that students concluded from the onset that the idea isn’t feasible.

