Taiwanese lawyer will represent Hong Kong murder suspect who sparked extradition conflict

A Taiwanese lawyer has informed legal authorities on the island that he will represent Hong Kong murder suspect Chan Tong-kai Chan, he announced on Monday.

In an open letter, lawyer Jack Twu said he has told the judicial police and the Shilin district prosecutor’s office that he will represent Chan at the latter’s request. Twu did not reveal any further details of the case.

Chan has admitted killing his girlfriend, Poon Hiu-wing, in Taipei in 2018 before fleeing back to Hong Kong. He could not be charged with murder in Hong Kong, and was instead jailed there for money-laundering and for using Poon’s belongings.

Chan later vowed to surrender himself to Taiwanese authorities after his release from jail last October, but he was still living under police protection as of this month.

Chan now hopes that his lawyer can clarify the procedures that will lead to his transportation to Taiwan, according to Anglican reverend Peter Koon, who is counseling Chan. The timing and procedures of the move still remain unclear, Koon said.

Earlier, Koon had said the timeline for Chan to turn himself in would become clearer by the end of last week. But Poon’s mother, impatient at the further delay in Chan’s surrender, urged him to leave for Taiwan as soon as possible. If he fails to do so she will refuse to mitigate for him, she added. Under Taiwanese law, a murder conviction can carry the death sentence.

Mrs Poon previously said that she would not mitigate for Chan if he fails to travel to Taiwan by Oct. 23, a year after he was released from prison.

Last week, Secretary for Security John Lee told local media that the initiative in Chan’s case lies with the Taiwanese side. In response, Poon’s mother told Apple Daily that the Hong Kong government is “passing the buck” with her daughter’s life rather than taking the proper responsibility.

The Hong Kong government introduced the now-withdrawn extradition bill last year citing Chan’s case, since Taiwan and Hong Kong did not have an extradition treaty. But the bill also allowed extradition to mainland China, sparking mass protests that forced the government to retract the bill.

