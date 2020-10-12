Hong Kong court overturns government’s decision on Sai Kung enclaves

Hong Kong environmentalist has won an appeal against the government’s decision in 2013 to not include six enclaves in Sai Kung into surrounding country parks. The Court of Final Appeal has ordered the Country and Marine Parks Authority to reassess the suitability of six enclaves before submitting the recommendations to the Chief Executive.

Debby Chan, currently a district councilor of Sai Kung, welcomed the results, after the Court of First Instance and the Court of Appeal had both ruled against her.

She called out the inconsistency of the government’s assessment, which is sometimes made without consulting the Country and Marine Parks Board. The ruling urges the government to consult and engage with the Board as required in the Ordinance, instead of seeing the consultation as a gesture, said Chan.

However, whether the six enclaves will eventually be included in local country parks remains an uncertainty as the government’s factors for consideration are not known. While the earlier decision has opened the lands for commercial exploitation, Chan is not aware of any illegal development or damage to the environment so far.

The six enclaves are Hoi Ha, Pak Lap, To Kwa Peng, So Lo Pun, Tin Fu Tsai and Pak Tam Au. The public alarm was raised in 2010 when the area saw unsanctioned excavation activities. After a review by the government, they were not recommended to be included in local country parks.

The two parties debated over the meaning of “policy and programs” in the Ordinance. The Authority argued earlier that the assessment is “a pure executive act instead of a policy making or program planning stage”.

The court ruled that the term “program” should not be limited to meaning only a plan or outline. “It is capable of referring to intended activities, events or actions themselves.”

The court also rejected the Authority’s claim that “for reasons of time and resources, a so‑called workable balance needs to be reached”, adding it has no support in the Ordinance or any of the legislative materials.

