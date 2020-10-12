Maskless Xi kicks off tour of Guangdong with walkabout in Shantou

Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off his tour of the south with a visit to the Shantou Special Economic Zone ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled appearance to mark the 40th anniversary of its bigger and more famous neighbor Shenzhen SEZ.

On Monday, Xi was seen on a walkabout of Shantou’s old city, interacting with residents and a baby and wearing no mask, according to video clips circulating on Chinese social media platforms. Two of Xi’s prominent political aides, General Office Director Ding Xuexiang and the Organization Department Head Chen Xi, were also pictured.

“The last time I visited, there weren’t many people here,” Xi told the crowd. Xi’s previous visit to the region was in 1978, a year before he married his first wife, Ke Lingling, who is reportedly from Puning, one of the five largest cities in Shantou.

Shantou Special Economic Zone, founded in 1980, is one of three in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, alongside Shenzhen and Zhuhai. While the zone was expanded in 1991 to cover 234 square kilometers (90 square miles), it remains the smallest.

Over the 19 years since it was enlarged, the region’s gross domestic output increased from 13 billion yuan (US$1.9 billion) to 269 billion yuan, with a per capita GDP of 47,669 yuan last year, according to state-owned China Daily newspaper.

Recently, Shantou has become more strategically important. The military has stationed motorized infantry divisions, armored regiments, the 2nd tank battalion and the rocket force in the region.

