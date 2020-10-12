Xi’s Shenzhen visit steps up Hong Kong’s assimilation

Shenzhen steps up security ahead of President Xi Jinping’s visit on Wednesday morning to attend the celebration of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone’s 40th anniversary. Drones are banned in certain areas while security officers stand on edge.

Prior to Xi’s visit, Beijing has unveiled a new comprehensive reform plan for Shenzhen last Sunday, giving local authorities more say in business and development.

Given the country’s slowing economy, Beijing has high hopes on Shenzhen, one of the testing grounds for reforms, according to news commentator Wu Qiang. Deepening reforms and opening up the city will be a main policy in the next five years. On the other hand, Beijing also seeks to assimilate and weaken Hong Kong by fueling its integration with the Greater Bay Area.

Aug. 26 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, but celebration is postponed to accommodate the president’s schedule. Beside the celebration, Xi will also be visiting tech companies in Shenzhen.

In view of the city’s recent emphasis on the model of dual circulation - improving the domestic market while participating in foreign market, Xi is also expected to show his determination for reform in Shenzhen.

Xi has played dual roles in policymaking, cracking down on dissidents which revealed his conservative side while supporting reforms in Shenzhen to show his willingness to be open-minded.

“As a third-generation leader, he has to play both Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping,” said Wu.

Shenzhen was also the first city he visited after becoming President in 2012. “He is trying to leave a mark in history by visiting the Southern part of the country, like Deng Xiaoping once did.”

The plan for 2020-2025, jointly issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, focuses on creating a better environment for global businesses and giving Shenzhen’s a stronger role in the Greater Bay Area. The emphasis on advanced technology and finance not only serves to response to criticism within the party, it also reveals Xi’s distrust in Hong Kong’s financial system.

“This is the purpose of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area, not just a model for a financial and tech hub, but a place to assimilate Hong Kong,” said Wu.

Click here fore Chinese version.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play