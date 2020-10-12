Xi drops age limits, flexes military muscles for indefinite presidency

While the postponement of Hong Kong policy address in view of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Shenzhen is a rare occurrence, it is only one of his many decisions to break decades-old rules since he took power.

In 2018, the National People’s Congress passed some of the most controversial amendments to the constitution, removing the two-term limit and allowing Xi to remain as president for life. The move that has raised eyebrows in the international community was considered the end of collective leadership and the rise of personal worship, which was the cause of many crises during the Cultural Revolution.

Since he took the helm, Xi has reshuffled power within the Chinese Communist Party by promoting officials, particularly of the military and defense sector, from the provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang. The new order established by Xi serves to emphasize political discipline and reinforce Beijing’s or, more precisely, his own authority.

An age guideline for retirement has also been bent. While five out of the seven Politburo Standing Committee members have reached the age of 68, the conventional age for retirement, they have remained in their positions. Critics said that it would allow Xi to hold on to his allies and pave the way for their third term.

In a bid to flex China’s military muscles, Xi has also significantly increased the number of military parades during his term.

Instead of holding them only every decade, the president has conducted one during the 70th anniversary of Victory over Japan in 2015 and the 90th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Liberation Army in 2017. The latter was held at Inner Mongolia instead of Tiananmen Square, a sign of Xi’s enhanced control over the army.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play