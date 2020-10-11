Taiwanese fighter jets burn through tires to keep Chinese military in check

Taiwan’s military has initiated an urgent procurement exercise for fighter jet tires as its warplanes burn through mountains of rubber to ward off increasingly frequent airspace incursions by the Chinese military.

In what has become almost routine breaches, a Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft twice entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday morning.

Taiwan responded by launching aerial alerts and broadcasting warnings.

For several months, aircraft\ and ships from the People’s Liberation Army have stepped up military maneuvers that often involve encroaching into the fringes of Taiwan or directly entering its territory, prompting the island’s military to scramble fighter jets to surveil their movements.

As a result, the air force has been exhausting its supplies of rubber tires at a much higher rate than usual and is in need of an immediate replenishment of stock, according to media reports.

Beijing has recently shown more assertiveness over its claim to Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province that should be reclaimed by force if necessary.

Meanwhile, authorities in Fujian province issued a warning on Friday about live-fire military exercises that would be conducted from Tuesday through to Saturday in the waters east of the Gulei Peninsula.

The Gulei Peninsula is located in the southernmost part of Fujian and projects into the Taiwan Strait.

The notice demanded fishing boats and other personnel in the vicinity to evacuate by 3 p.m. on Monday and emphasized that “live ammunition is dangerous, lives are precious.”

Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Saturday called for both sides of the strait to return to the “1992 Consensus” as the basis for resuming dialogue.

The contentious 1992 agreement recognizes that there is only one China.

On Saturday, the president of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan, Yu Shyi-kun, stated that if the consensus involved turning the island into another Hong Kong, Xinjiang or Tibet, then Taiwan’s “23 million people will absolutely not accept it.”

