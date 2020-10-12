‘Ridiculous’ mainland voting scheme undermines HK elections, lawmaker says

A proposal to allow Hongkongers living across the border in mainland China to vote in elections is “ridiculous,” the city’s pro-democracy lawmakers said on Monday, as a senior pro-Beijing politician suggested it would be technically impractical to allow all Hongkongers living overseas to cast ballots.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to announce a plan to allow Hongkongers living on the mainland to cast their votes at designated mainland polling stations at next year’s Legislative Council elections — originally scheduled in September but delayed by officials who cited COVID-19 concerns.

Lam was expected to reveal the new policy to “defend” the voting rights of Hong Kong permanent residents who are unable to be in Hong Kong during elections, with the first stage possibly applying to major cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, and the Greater Bay area. However, speaking on government broadcaster RTHK, Executive Councillor Ip Kwok-him said it would be technically impractical to allow all Hongkongers living overseas to vote.

Setting up polling stations on the mainland is only one of the tactics to boost support for pro-Beijing politicians, according to Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai, who branded the proposal as “ridiculous.” “'One country, two systems' will have come to an end” when mainland authorities are involved with managing the elections.

In a report issued by the Registration and Electoral Office, the city’s election watchdog said the idea of setting up polling stations on the mainland may raise questions of election impartiality as it is difficult to verify voters' identity. Hong Kong elections only allow residents who primarily reside in Hong Kong to cast their votes. Changing the rule would require approval by lawmakers, the watchdog added.

The authorities have also advocated for changing the existing electoral laws to set up designated fast lanes for the elderly and the disabled, a plan that democrats have said favor pro-government candidates because they traditionally enjoy more support in these demographic groups.

These are tailor-made plans to boost the chances of pro-Beijing camp after they suffered a massive defeat at last year’s district-level elections, Wu said on the same RTHK program.

