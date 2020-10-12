SAVE 12: Hongkongers and Taiwanese in solidarity with activists detained in China

Hongkongers hiked up the top of Lion Rock under Typhoon Signal No. 3 and shot 12 laser beams at the sky, in solidarity with the 12 activists arrested by Chinese coast guards when they tried to flee to Taiwan for political asylum. Monday marked the 52th day since the 12 have been detained by mainland authorities in Shenzhen.

In Taiwan, citizens also expressed their support by displaying an LED sign board that wrote “SAVE 12” at the Liberty Square.

The Hong Kong government has been slammed for offering little to no assistance to the detainees as well as their desperate families. Despite her upcoming visit to Shenzhen on Wednesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam had no plans to negotiate with the authorities in Shenzhen, where the 12 have been held.

“I am asked the same questions every week,” Lam dismissed further questions on the subject on Monday.

Yet public concerns about the predicament of the 12, who are denied access to medications and lawyers of their choice, remain high. Hong Kong police have recently arrested nine more for aiding their escape.

According to a concern group, Lady Liberty HK and Hong Kong Outlanders are the co-organizers of the two commemorate events on Lion Rock and Taiwan’s Liberty Square. They urged the world to keep paying attention, until the 12 are released and home.

Click here for Chinese version

