Shenzhen park, hotel, conference venue cordoned off ahead of Xi Jinping’s visit

Security officials in the southern city of Shenzhen have cordoned off part of a park ahead of Wednesday’s visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, revealing likely details of the likely itinerary for the nation’s top leader, according to media reports.

One key objective of Xi’s tour will be to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. Xi will deliver a keynote speech at a ceremony to mark the anniversary on Wednesday morning, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Monday.

Shenzhen has stepped up security ahead of the top leader’s visit, banning drones in certain areas. Official news channels have not revealed Xi’s itinerary, but authorities have condoned off several locations that Xi is expected to visit, media reports said.

On Monday, public security officers stood on guard in Shenzhen Lianhuashan Park and stopped members of the public from climbing a hill at the top of which stands a bronze statue of late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, Hong Kong’s NOW TV reported. Xi had paid tributes to the late leader’s statue during his previous Shenzhen visits in 2012 and 2018.

Deng was the architect of China’s economic opening after the death of Mao Zedong, central to which was the creation of SEZs to allow for experiments in market-oriented reforms.

Uniformed and plain-clothes officers also closed off all entrances outside the Intercontinental Shenzhen hotel, which authorities have taken over temporarily for the week for undisclosed reasons.

The Qianhai International Convention Center, the expected venue for the ceremony, was festooned with red boards painted with “40.” People entering or leaving the center were required to register on Monday.

The ceremony will be broadcast live nationwide via official channels including China Central Television and Xinhuanet.

Aug. 26 marked the official 40th anniversary of the establishment of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, but celebrations were postponed to accommodate the president’s schedule.

Xi is expected to complete his Shenzhen visit on Wednesday and then travel to Guangzhou, where he will visit offices set up by mainland high-technology firms including Tencent, Alibaba, Xiaomi and Gome in a pilot zone for the artificial intelligence industry, sources said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play