Unions cast doubt on loyalty oath for Hong Kong civil servants

Trade unions and academics question the government’s plan to make the civil service oath of allegiance necessary.

Hong Kong’s Civil Service Bureau issued a notice to all departments on Monday, requiring new civil servants joining after July 1 to swear to uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the Hong Kong government.

Li Kwai-yin, chairperson of the Hong Kong Chinese Civil Servants' Association, urged the authorities to explain the reason and legal basis for the oath. Most have upheld the Basic Law and Civil Service Code, only a minority violated them, she said.

According to an internal survey, most civil servants hope the authorities can establish a clear and transparent disciplinary mechanism.

Leung Chau-ting, the chairperson of the Federation of Civil Service Union, found the clause of the statement too vague and easily breached inadvertently. He urged the authorities to clarify if protests against pay freeze would constitute violation of the oath.

Wilson Wong, an associate professor of the Department of Government and Public Administration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the oath concerned even those who do not participate in protests or are not against the government, as the content of the oath as well as the consequence of rejecting the oath is unclear. In the long term, the policy may affect morale and lower efficiency, he added.

The Bureau subsequently issued another statement on Tuesday, saying civil servants also enjoy the same rights as citizens under the Basic Law and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance, including freedom of speech, assembly and association.

However, the rights are not absolute, the statement stressed. Civil servants must know the responsibility and demand placed on them because of their identity as civil servants.

The Bureau said it would conduct consultation in accordance with the current mechanism and collect opinions before implementing the oath-taking and signing of the statement.

It stressed that unions should serve to facilitate communication between civil servants and the government regarding the employees' welfare. The oath will not affect such communication as long as the unions abide by the Trade Union Ordinance.

