Shenzhen’s GDP leapfrogging Hong Kong is not an issue: Carrie Lam

Carrie Lam said she was unperturbed by the gross domestic product of Shenzhen now exceeding Hong Kong, in a comment described by critics as self-deprecating.

Hong Kong’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic would depend on further integration with mainland China, the city’s chief executive said in an interview with Shenzhen Satellite TV.

“I don’t really mind when people said Shenzhen’s GDP was exceeding Hong Kong because Shenzhen has a bigger population and more land resources,” she said, and that she looked forward to closer cooperation with the neighboring city.

Lam hoped Shenzhen would see more forward-looking and innovative policies from the central government.

Hong Kong’s colonial history and the changing global environment had made her job more challenging, she said, citing sympathy expressed by Shenzhen officials. People who rejected the mainland were also part of the problem, according to Lam.

“There’s a recent trend in Hong Kong, where people over-emphasize local culture,” she said.

“Some reject the mainland and people from the mainland. Their behavior has been spread by social media and reports, and that has made people in the mainland uncomfortable.”

Lam said this could be changed with time and education, with her government continuing to provide work and exchange opportunities in the mainland for young people in Hong Kong despite these sentiments.

Lam’s remarks were “boot-licking” and amounted to depreciating the value of Hong Kong, said Democratic Party lawmaker Wu Chi-wai.

“She can’t find any appreciation in Hong Kong, so now she’s disregarding the value of the city,” Wu said.

Shenzhen’s GDP was among the top three in China last year, exceeding Hong Kong for the first time. However, Hong Kong’s GDP per capita, which measured at HK$365,000 (US$47,095) in 2018 was 1.6 times of Shenzhen, 2,3 times of Beijing and 2.4 times of Shanghai.

