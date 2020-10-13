US moves ahead with arms sales to Taiwan: report

The United States government is prepared to sell three advanced military weapons to Taiwan after sending informal notifications to Congress for approval of the deals in recent days, according to a media report.

The arms sales reportedly includes a vehicle-based rocket launcher called the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, long-range air-to-ground missiles SLAM-ER and external sensor pods for F-16 fighter jets to transmit data and images from the aircraft to ground stations in real-time, Reuters reported on Monday.

Taiwan had earlier requested the acquisition of the three weapons that could expand the self-governed island’s depth of defense to 300 kilometers and strengthen protection of its outlying islands such as Penghu, said a person with knowledge about Taiwan’s defense on Tuesday who was quoted by local media. The person added that good news about the sales could be expected shortly.

The island’s national defense ministry would not comment on any arms deals, which was in line with regular protocol, ministry spokesperson Shi Shun-wen said. The ministry would make an announcement when the U.S. government had taken formal steps on any planned sales to Taiwan, Shi added.

Early this year, Taiwan’s army sought to buy 15 sets of the HIMARS rocket system. With a range of 300 kilometers, it has the capability to strike the Chinese provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang from the west coast of Taiwan.

The SLAM-ER is an advanced and precision-guided missile capable of attacking land and sea targets with a range of 270 kilometers.

Taiwan’s combat capacity could see a significant breakthrough if it acquired the SLAM-ER, said Taiwan Security Analysis Center director Mei Fu-hsing. The planned arms deals showed that Washington was willing to provide Taiwan with necessary weapons to respond to increasing threats across the Taiwan Strait from China, Mei said.

The possible arms sales to Taiwan prompted a fierce response from China, which sees the island as part of its territory and has often threatened to use force in order to claim it. Any weapons deals with Taiwan were in serious breach of its “one China” policy and interfered with China’s internal affairs, Chinese foreign ministry Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

