Global Times editor accuses jailed Xi critic Ren of embezzling millions for his son

The editor of the Communist Party’s Global Times tabloid newspaper has launched a scathing attack on jailed real estate baron Ren Zhiqiang, after details of the case against the outspoken critic of President Xi Jinping showed he paid his son millions of dollars in consultancy fees while he was head of a state-owned real estate group.

Ren was jailed for 18 years last month for embezzlement, taking bribes, and misappropriating public funds involving 49.74 million yuan (US$7.37 million). Of that, 36.4 million yuan was for a “financial consultant fee” to Ren’s son, according to details of the case reported in state media on Sunday.

Posting on Weibo, China’s Twitter, Hu Xilin asked his readers whether they would be able to accept him, in his role as editor of Global Times, giving millions of dollars to his relatives in consultancy fees. He accused Ren of taking the moral high ground when criticizing Xi’s administration at the same time he was carrying out “dirty” trades with his son as head of Huayuan.

Ren came from an elite party family. He had been an outspoken critic of Xi, who he called a “stripped-naked clown who insisted on continuing to be emperor” in a February article.

Li Datong, former managing editor of the critical news magazine Freezing Point, told Taiwan’s Central News Agency that the Chinese government should release the audit report from when Ren retired from Huayuan. This should have been passed by Huayuan in 2015, proving that he was free from corruption.

Ren’s case was not a normal one as he did not have a lawyer defending him and he did not publicly defend himself, Li added.

An unidentified former businessman who was Ren’s friend also told Central News Agency that many friends believed that Ren’s case stemmed from his critical remarks instead of his finances.

Ren wouldn’t need to risk the transfer of so much money to his son from the company, since Ren was worth hundreds of millions of yuan in his own right, the businessman added.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play