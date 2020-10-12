Teacher appeals sacking over ‘free-speech’ discussion of Hong Kong independence

A teacher who was sacked and deregistered for promoting freedom of speech in his Hong Kong classroom launched an appeal against the dismissal on Monday.

The teacher, whose name has not been revealed, was accused of promoting Hong Kong independence and banned permanently from teaching last month, by the Hong Kong Education Bureau.

The former Alliance Primary School teacher, who became the first teacher reportedly struck off for “serious professional misconduct,” filed the appeal at the education Appeals Board Panel.

Fung Wai-wah, president of the pro-democracy Professional Teachers' Union, which has been supporting the teacher, accused the Education Bureau of selectively disclosing information about the firing. The investigation into the teacher was a “black-box operation”, he said.

“We will not allow education to be suppressed and stripped of its original meaning,” said Fung. “Don’t pervert education.”

Chaired by a lawyer, the government-appointed appeal panel comprises three educators and two members from other professions, including the law. Both parties can choose representation by a lawyer, who is entitled to cross-examine witnesses.

Meanwhile, pro-Beijing politicians spoke in favor of the teacher’s sacking. Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the National People’s Congress standing committee, said on Monday that Hong Kong independence ought not to be a subject of discussion in the city. That topic does not fall within the scope of free speech, and discussing it endangers national security, he said.

Tam’s comment contradicts a statement made by Chief Executive Carrie Lam in 2017 while running for office. “Hong Kong has freedom of speech. Students can discuss Hong Kong independence in schools,” said Lam.

She also noted that the idea of “Hong Kong independence” contradicts the principle of “one country, two systems”.

