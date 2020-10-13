Hongkonger detained in mainland China appointed her own lawyers, authorities claim

Chinese authorities have claimed that a Hongkonger detained in Shenzhen rejected a lawyer appointed by her family because she had found legal representation on her own.

Quinn Moon was among a group of 12 Hongkongers who were arrested by Chinese authorities in late August for crossing the border illegally, after they were intercepted at sea while trying to reach Taiwan. They have been held at Yantian District Detention Centre in Shenzhen for more than 50 days, and have not been heard from since.

Lawyer Lu Siwei was hired by Quinn Moon’s family last month to represent her, but detention center officials blocked him from accessing his client, claiming that she had accepted state-appointed lawyers. Lu then filed complaints with local authorities on Sept. 10.

Yantian’s Public Security Bureau on Tuesday sent a message to Lu saying that it will “refer the [complaint] to the relevant office and conduct verification in a timely manner,” according to screenshots provided by Lu.

“We have verified that the criminal suspect has appointed two defense lawyers in accordance with law,” the public security bureau said in another message sent shortly afterwards.

Lu said by law, Chinese authorities must decide whether to prosecute the suspects within two months of formally arresting them, meaning that prosecutors in this case must decide by Nov. 30. He believed the deadline will not be extended.

The 12 Hongkongers have not been released on bail because the People’s Procuratorate believe there is a high chance of conviction based on the evidence, Lu said.

Referring to the two underage members of the group, Lu speculated that they may not be charged as prosecutors have the legal right to drop charges and impose other conditions instead. If the underage suspects are not charged, they will be sent back to Hong Kong, he said.

“[Dropping charges] is in accordance with Chinese law and the requirements of international treaties,” Lu wrote.

Another lawyer representing the group disagreed, saying that authorities will likely prosecute all 12 Hongkongers. Mainland China’s criminal law specifies that suspects between 16 and 18 years old will still need to face criminal liability, although their penalties may be lessened.

Another lawyer, who wishes to stay anonymous, told Apple Daily that the two underage suspects might not receive preferential treatment under the law because “the case is not about criminal law.”

