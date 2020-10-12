Angry journalists defend Qoser in meeting with embattled RTHK management

Managers at the public broadcaster RTHK were peppered with questions from angry journalists on Monday demanding to know why one reporter, known for her blunt questioning style, has had her probations extended.

The confrontation occurred at a special staff meeting to discuss the controversy over Nabela Qoser, a reporter whose aggressive approach to questioning officials during press conferences has angered pro-government leaders, who describe her as “rude”.

In Monday’s meeting, the RTHK Programme Staff Union reportedly demanded an explanation from management over why Qoser is facing extra scrutiny: her normal three-year hiring probation as a civil servant was recently extended by a further 120 days. If she does not accept the extension, she will have to resign.

Union members noted that an earlier investigation cleared Qoser of any wrongdoing.

According to unnamed sources who attended Monday’s meeting, RTHK’s deputy director of broadcasting, Eugene Fung, told the journalists that the original investigation into Qoser’s work “lacked documentation”. A second review is necessary, he said, to determine whether she is fit to retain her job.

But he “will not assume she has committed a crime”, Fung added.

His comments outraged those attending the meeting, prompting his boss, Director of Broadcasting Leung Ka-wing, to apologize for Fung’s “wrong choice of words.” Qoser, who also attended the meeting, alleged that some complaints made against her were racist references to her Pakistani ethnic origin.

Qoser is best known for asking Chief Executive Carrie Lam to “answer like a human” during a press conference during the peak of the anti-government protests last year.

Pro-government viewers have complained that Qoser’s style is “biased” and “rude”, although she has also received thousands of notes from supporters who like her style.

Also on Monday, a group of Qoser’s supporters turned in a petition to RTHK containing 59,000 signatures. The letter was handed over to Amen Ng man-yee, RTHK’s Head of Corporate Communications and Standards.

Government-funded Radio Television Hong Kong has been under the spotlight in recent years for an alleged erosion of editorial freedoms. The broadcaster was formed in 1976 under British rule modeled on the United Kingdom’s BBC, but pro-Beijing politicians have repeatedly accused its journalists of being too critical of the government.

Journalists in Hong Kong are facing heightened risks under the new national security regulation, which outlaws comments deemed to be subversive. Many believe that Qoser may have been singled out for criticism for her apparent support for the pro-democracy protests last year.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play