U.S. bars Hongkongers’ access to economic websites, as restrictions mount

In its continued tightening of curbs against Hong Kong, one restriction has apparently slipped by without much public notice. Some months ago, Washington reportedly barred access to Hongkongers to two federal government websites, preventing the city’s residents from obtaining certain economic data.

The two websites belong to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau, the Financial Times newspaper said on Monday. This means Hongkongers are no longer able to directly obtain month-to-month U.S. job and unemployment figures, or U.S. retail sales and international trade data.

Apple Daily has confirmed that its reporters encountered “Access Denied” messages when trying to access the two websites.

“This will be troublesome to companies who hold large amounts of U.S. debt and U.S. assets, since it deprives them of real-time information”, said a local economist who had requested anonymity.

This means, he added, that Hong Kong is losing a unique advantage over other Chinese cities: its rapid and free access to information.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Labor declined to touch upon “security procedures,” but noted that the department implemented a geographic blockade that included Hong Kong in January 2018.

The U.S. Census Bureau declined to confirm or deny the restrictions. A spokesperson said only that the bureau “continually reviews cyber threat reporting and adjusts accordingly as circumstances evolve.”

A U.S. official told the Financial Times that Hong Kong would be barred from further U.S. government websites in future, because Washington no longer regards Hong Kong as an autonomous region of China.

Some U.S. websites are currently barred to users in Russia and Ukraine.

James Lewis, a cybersecurity expert at the U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies, commented that geoblocking could be a relatively secret and low-cost defensive tactic against cyber attacks.

Francis Fong, honorary chairman of Hong Kong’s Information Technology Federation, said he is concerned that restrictions on business travel and student visas might be imposed in future, since the U.S. no longer sees Hong Kong as being different from mainland China.

