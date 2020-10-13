Netizens censored in row over Xi Jinping worship

As Chinese President Xi Jinping began his tour to the southern province of Guangdong with a visit to Chaozhou on Monday, a man, who criticized Xi online in a political show he staged, became the latest target of security officers.

During his stop in Chaozhou, Xi visited the well-known tourist attraction of Paifang Street, where his appearance drew a huge following. In photos that have gone viral on social media, a middle-aged woman was seen clasping her hands together in a pose of worship, which was jokingly called the highest etiquette by some netizens.

While another netizen caught the attention of the authorities for leaving a critical comment on a video of Xi’s visit, where he questioned the purpose of Xi’s public appearance and urged him to leave and stop disturbing people. The netizen was reportedly arrested for his comment, which also drew heated debate online with speculations that he could be jailed for hate speech.

Huge crowds flooded a park in Shantou on Monday evening in the hope of meeting the president in person, after rumors spread that he would make a public appearance at the venue. Security officers eventually intervened to disperse the crowd. Some mocked the crowd for being misled.

