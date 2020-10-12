China to open more SOEs to outside investors, state asset chief says

China pledged to continue opening up its state-owned enterprises to outside investment, the head of the body overseeing the nation’s assets said, a trend analysts say stands to benefit Hong Kong as a broker for such deals.

More state-owned companies will undergo public listings, Weng Jieming, deputy director at China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, said in a media briefing on Monday. Telecommunications, power, civil aviation and military construction were among the sectors cited.

This is seen as a signal from Beijing to further open up its economy and Hong Kong may benefit from brokering those financial deals as the country’s major financial hub.

Any listings are likely to come toward the end of next year, according to Tommy Ong, managing director for treasury and markets at DBS Hong Kong. Hong Kong still has a competitive edge over Shanghai and Shenzhen in terms of its market efficiency, he added.

State-run enterprises may choose Hong Kong for their forex needs, investment banker Ronald Wan told Apple Daily. However, it is difficult to predict the size of future deals because a lot of China’s biggest companies have already listed, while others may prefer domestic share sales because they will command a better valuation on mainland bourses, he added.

State-run enterprises account for about 36% of China A-shares market’s value, according to Weng.

