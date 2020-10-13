Mass spy arrests serve China’s diplomatic retaliation to Taiwan: US media

Amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, Beijing’s mouthpiece played up recent mass arrests of Taiwan spies, claiming to have uncovered hundreds of cases and accusing Taiwanese separatists of infiltrating the Czech Republic to harm China-Europe ties.

Taiwan’s premier Su Tseng-chang hit back on Tuesday, saying it is wrong for a global power to make up lies and create terror.

For two consecutive days, Chinese state television has aired confessions of Taiwanese individuals accused of espionage. The latest program featured Cheng Yu-chin, a Taiwanese academic who taught at Prague and was arrested by national security agencies in April 2019 when entering mainland China.

Su stressed that as a country of freedom and democracy, Taiwan has abandoned such practice.

Chinese state media has put a spotlight on the “Thunder 2020” operation, which claimed to have swept up Taiwanese spies and destroyed an espionage network deployed by Taipei.

Meanwhile, the headline of a recent article on Global Times threatened war and more arrest actions. “On one hand, the number of cases is shocking; on the other, pulling out the entire Taiwanese espionage network shows our power and determination,” it wrote.

The article also quoted an expert to explain that the move is to rebut Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and promote national security education. Despite the threat, it said that China is not considering military action to invade Taiwan, as it would rule out peaceful reunification. The article ended with a warning to Taiwan.

The recent high-level diplomatic visits of U.S. officials to Taiwan have no doubt angered Beijing, which in turn stepped up military drills around East Asia, an observer told Voice of America.

Taking foreign hostages in the name of espionage is a move of diplomatic retaliation the Chinese Communist Party has frequently adopted in recent years, including detaining Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after Canada arrested Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou.

In April, China also detained Australia-Chinese television anchor Cheng Lei after Australia called for an independent international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

