Time is on China’s side in tussle with US, says billionaire investor Ray Dalio

China has rebounded faster than the United States during the coronavirus pandemic and will come out on top in the long run, says Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates.

“Time is on China’s side and it’s not on the United States' side, for various developments,” Dalio said on Monday at the Milken Institute Global Conference. “What’s going to be a difficult situation in the new administration is destiny is on the side of China growing, and doing better probably.”

Dalio noted that Chinese stock markets were attracting capital via the listing of popular companies, and that the country’s higher interest rates put it in a better position of “not having to print money.”

There would be further internationalization of the renminbi, which Dalio said was “intentionally not developed before, because it is a threat to the American world order.”

Dalio previously wrote that tensions between China and the U.S. could spiral into an armed conflict, saying there was “usually an economic war” before “a shooting war.” He also said the two countries might become trapped in a “capital war” that could hurt the U.S. dollar.

However, the U.S. might be able to recover quickly after the pandemic as the fundamentals of its economy were still intact, said Clemson University Associate Professor Kevin Tsui.

By comparison, China could face difficulties in transitioning its economy, with domestic wages rising and its status as the “world’s factory” being less secure, Tsui said. The country was also suffering from the withdrawal of foreign investment in light of its trade war with the U.S., he added.

Factories in China might face problems with demand, especially when many countries were boycotting Chinese exports, Tsui said. “Some countries have imposed heavy levies on [China-made] computer chips or banned their import altogether.”

Tsui said that the greenback was still in a stronger position compared with the renminbi, as seen in the high demand for American government bonds. “Will there be demand for the renminbi if China prints money?” he said.

Dalio’s firm Bridgewater is managing around US$148 billion, down from roughly US$160 billion at the start of the year. Its flagship Pure Alpha II fund fell 18.6% through August.

