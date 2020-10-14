Carrie Lam exempted from virus tests after concert with infected musician

Chief Executive Carrie Lam was exempted from government virus tests after attending a Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra concert where one of the performers later returned positive results for COVID-19.

Bass clarinettist Lorenzo Iosco, who could not wear a mask during the concerts on Oct. 9 and 10 at the Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, developed a fever on Oct. 11. Some 90 members of the orchestra were seen as his close contacts and sent into quarantine. More than 50 backstage workers, who wore masks and did not have contact with the musician, were required to take virus tests arranged by the government’s Centre for Health Protection.

Lam attended the Oct. 9 show, as did Secretary for Home Affairs Casper Tsui and cultural-sector lawmaker Ma Fung-kwok. None of the three were required by the CHP to take the tests and were instead told to monitor their health.

Lam’s office said she had taken more than one test in the past two days and the results were negative. She would follow the CHP’s advice, her office added. During her Oct. 9 outing, Lam only gave a speech outside the concert hall before the show, when the orchestra was preparing backstage, thus she and Iosco did not have any contact, according to the office.

Tsui had taken a test and the result was pending, the Home Affairs Bureau said. He would take more tests if necessary, and would not appear in public events or have meals with people other than his family, the bureau added. It also revealed that the minister went backstage for five minutes to meet conductor Lio Kuokman, who was wearing a mask the whole time and was treated as a close contact of Iosco.

The audience members were not considered by the CHP to be close contacts as the Cultural Centre had put in place social distancing measures and required all concert-goers to put on masks. The CHP advised audience members to pay attention to their health and to seek medical attention immediately if they felt unwell.

Iosco, 35, lives in Tower 2 under Phase 1 of the Tung Chung estate of Coastal Skyline. After feeling feverish on Oct. 11, he sought medical treatment at North Lantau Hospital and Union Hospital the next day, according to the CHP. Family members who lived with him remained asymptomatic and were sent to a quarantine center, while specimen collection bottles would be distributed at the tower that housed his residence, the CHP said.

The concert hall at the Cultural Centre will be temporarily closed for 14 days. The CHP will distribute specimen collection bottles to staff of the Cultural Centre and staffers of the orchestra.

