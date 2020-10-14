And the Hong Kong contributor to Shenzhen is... not tycoon Li Ka-shing, as Xi’s list shows

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday feted 40 people who contributed to the development of Shenzhen city, unveiling a list that conspicuously named only tycoon Gordon Wu as the sole Hong Kong businessman to be so honored while leaving an obvious choice, Li Ka-shing, out in the cold.

LI’s absence from the list was a glaring omission, given his status as the richest man in Hong Kong with huge business interests in port terminals in Shenzhen, a key city of southern Guangdong province.

The list was drawn up in conjunction with Xi’s southbound tour this week, during which he attended celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone on Wednesday morning, Shenzhen Satellite TV reported.

Wu, the lone Hong Kong entry to the president’s list, is chairperson of the Hopewell Holdings Ltd and one of the Hongkongers who invested in mainland China in the early 1980s when the country was starting to open up its mainland market.

His investments in major transport infrastructure developments include Guangshen Expressway, which connects the Guangdong cities of Guangzhou, Dongguan and Shenzhen; the Humen Pearl River Bridge; and the Luohu and Huanggang border ports that manage travel between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Wu was also the first to float a plan, back in the 80s, to build a Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge that would make it easier for Hong Kong people to invest in and develop the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone. His dream of realizing this massive link came true when the bridge was opened to traffic in 2018.

Mainland Chinese magnates who also received praise on the list included Pony Ma, founder of Tencent; Ma Mingzhe, founder of Ping An Insurance Company; Wang We, founder of SF Express; and Wang Chuanfu, founder of BYD Company.

In stark contrast, Li and other Hong Kong tycoons did not merit a mention this time for their contributions in the establishment of Shenzhen.

In 2010, when then Chinese president Hu Jintao attended celebratory events of the 30th anniversary of the SEZ, he met with Li alone and publicly affirmed the latter’s contributions.

Li’s efforts in Shenzhen included the development and operation of the Yantian International Container Terminal by Hutchison Port Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of his CK Hutchison Holdings. The throughput of the Shenzhen port surpassed Hong Kong terminals and became an important port in southern China.

However, in recent years, the Communist Party of China had started to criticize Li.

Beijing loyalist Luk Chung-hung, a member of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, forwarded a post through his social media account last year which alleged that CK Asset, a subsidiary under Cheung Kong Holdings, had invested in the Wutongshan Tunnel in Shenzhen in 1987 and had 30 years of management rights. Li’s company was said to have demanded a high price when the local Shenzhen government suggested a buyback of the infrastructure, according to the post.

LI’s company later issued a statement declaring that Li and the subsidiaries under Cheung Kong Holdings had never invested in the project.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play