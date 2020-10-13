China suspends imports of Australian coal as Canberra seeks answers: report

China has reportedly suspended the purchase of Australian coal, tightening its import control over the primary energy resource amid the continued deterioration in the political relations between Beijing and Canberra.

China has already achieved self-sufficiency in producing coal, but still relies on overseas suppliers for the higher-quality metallurgical coal, an essential fuel and reactant in the blast furnace process for primary steelmaking. Australia typically accounts for more than 50% of China’s coal imports.

Citing sources familiar with the order, financial newswire Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that power stations and steel mills in China had received verbal orders to immediately stop using Australian coal, while ports and terminals had been told not to unload coal from Australia.

The sudden move indicates an escalation in tensions between Beijing and Canberra, which have already jolted agricultural exports from China’s largest supplier of commodities. It is unknown when the halt might be lifted and how it affects long-term contracts which are already in place.

“I have had discussions with the Australian industry and we are making approaches to Chinese authorities in relation to that speculation,” Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News in response to the ban.

“We are aware of these reports and have had discussions with Australia’s resources industry, who have previously faced occasional disruptions to trade flows with China,” Birmingham said in a separate interview with Bloomberg. “Australia will continue to highlight our standing as a reliable supplier of high-grade resources that provide mutual benefits.”

James Laurenceson, director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney, said the relationship between Canberra and Beijing was “unraveling at a pace that could not have been contemplated just six months ago.”

Australia became the first country to publicly ban telecommunications equipment provider Huawei from participating in its 5G network construction in 2018, on the grounds of national security.

In April, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic — believed to have originated in Wuhan, China — which further enraged Beijing.

Chinese authorities have seemingly retaliated by detaining Australian journalist Cheng Lei of the state-run Chinese Global Television Network, under suspicion of endangering national security. Two China-based correspondents also recently made an urgent departure from China after being interrogated by Chinese law enforcement agents.

