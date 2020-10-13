Shenzhen economic plan ‘a bid to usurp Hong Kong crown as world city’

China’s latest five-year plan for Shenzhen is meant to usurp Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center but is unlikely to succeed, according to economist Law Ka-chung.

The plan, unveiled on Sunday, envisions turning Shenzhen into a “pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the next five years.” It will accord Shenzhen more autonomy and allow the mainland Chinese city to further open up its markets and financial policy to attract foreign investment.

Beijing announced the plan ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Shenzhen on Wednesday to mark the 40th anniversary of its designation as a special economic zone.

Shenzhen and Hong Kong neighbor each other in the south of China. With the five-year plan, Beijing was trying to set up Shenzhen as an alternative after the deterioration of Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” arrangement, said Law, an adjunct professor at the Department of Economics and Finance in the City University of Hong Kong’s College of Business.

He noted that there were Chinese companies which, having initially chosen to list in the United States, were seeking a return to the Chinese market and might prefer Shenzhen over Hong Kong.

“They don’t necessarily have to come to Hong Kong; they can go to Shenzhen. This will expand the market for the renminbi and make Hong Kong superfluous,” Law told Apple Daily.

However, Law said the plan was likely to fail as Beijing had overestimated Shenzhen’s attractiveness to investors. Foreign direct investment in Shenzhen had been declining in the past decade even before ties became tense between China and western economies recently, he said.

“If you look at the capital inflow in Shenzhen’s bond market, the annual and quarterly figures were good a few years ago, but it had a massive drop in the first quarter of this year,” he said. “This is most likely related to what China has done in the past year.”

Beijing’s latest plan for Shenzhen includes efforts to “advance renminbi internationalization and improve the foreign exchange management system,” according to the policy document. Foreign institutions will be encouraged to set up securities and fund management companies in the city.

The plan sets out 27 points divided into three stages. Shenzhen can expect to see “significant institutional achievements that can be replicated and promoted” in 2022 and, by 2025, to showcase its pilot reform tasks as a blueprint for the rest of the country, the document shows.

