Museum to start 2-year renovation that might get rid of Hong Kong governor portraits

A permanent museum exhibition telling of the history of Hong Kong would be temporarily closed from next Monday for extensive renovations that might see the portraits of past Hong Kong governors removed and some post-1997 historical events added, Radio Television Hong Kong reported, citing unnamed sources.

“The Hong Kong Story,” the permanent exhibition of the Hong Kong Museum of History in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, opened in 2001 and had recorded more than 10 million visits to date.

It was understood that the large-scale revamp project would last for at least two years. The museum planned to use multimedia presentations rather than traditional narration in text format to showcase historical incidents that happened after 1997, including the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the Occupy movement for democracy in 2014, hoping to avoid stirring up controversy, RTHK reported.

Anti-extradition bill protests that lasted for more than half a year in 2019 would be excluded, a source said.

A photo gallery that currently displayed the portraits of Hong Kong governors from Britain who served the colony prior to its 1997 handover to China might substitute those pictures with some of their belongings.

The government consulted museum visitors, experts, educators, youth groups and rehabilitation groups in 2015 and 2016 regarding the planned renovation, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department said, adding that an expert advisory panel was also set up and two public consultation exercises carried out to gather public opinions.

Most of the opinions collected suggested removing the section about Hong Kong’s natural environment and extending the content to cover historical incidents that took place after 1997. Some people also agreed with an idea to set up a thematic exhibition area which could be updated regularly.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play