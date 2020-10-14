No more a fairy tale, soldier-nurse scandal leaves Chinese military up in arms

A much heralded love story between a soldier and a self-professed pandemic nurse was reduced to fodder for scathing gossip that prompted the Chinese military to weigh in after an internet exposé revealed the deceit of the couple.

In mainland China, where marriage to a military officer would be a dream come true for many a girl, the soldier’s romantic proposal to the nurse on Oct. 7 initially received blessings from near and far. Not a few days had passed, however, before their fairy tale turned into a scandal, drawing a rare call on Tuesday from the official newspaper of the People’s Liberation Army not to bring shame upon military-related romances.

The drama started in April, when Yu Xinhui, purportedly a nurse from Jiangsu province in her early to mid 20s, claimed on a show by state-owned broadcaster China Central Television that she had gone all by herself to Wuhan, keeping her parents in the dark, and served on the front line for 55 days at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yu also expressed her desire during the television show to marry a PLA soldier because she had admired the Chinese army since she was little.

The “dream” came true when Yu met the soldier, Wang Lin.

It was understood that during the long National Day holiday in early October, Wang proposed to Yu in the barracks in front of his comrades. The announcement soon received many blessings and praises online, with media outlets scrambling to report on their love story.

However, internet users quickly found that Yu in fact had a son and had not yet divorced her husband when she embarked on a high-profile search online for a Mr Right. She was also said to be saddled with heavy debts and maintaining ambiguous relationships, and had allegedly worked in a nightclub since April 2019.

Wang did not turn out to be any better. He was said to have a girlfriend when he met Yu and purportedly threatened to post their sex footage on the web if she refused to break up with him, according to comments on Weibo.

The military media outlet, PLA Daily, criticised the couple for bringing the army into disrepute. It said military-related marriages warranted courage and commitment on both sides, and that the soldiers and their lovers had to make sacrifices to maintain their relationships.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play