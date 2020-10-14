Xi Jinping pays subtle tribute to late father while playing down Deng Xiaoping role

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday downplayed the role of late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping while shedding light on his own late father’s contributions to China’s reform, during a speech to mark the 40 anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.

Without giving a name, Xi said in the keynote speech that a Guangdong party leader in April 1979 proposed to state leaders to set up an export processing zone in the southern province. That Guangdong party official was Xi’s father, late state leader Xi Zhongxun.

Throughout his speech, Xi Jinping mentioned only Deng once. Deng was the chief architect of China’s reform and opening up and the country’s SEZs, including Shenzhen, which experimented with free markets to a certain degree in the strictly controlled socialist economy.

The president also postponed a planned visit to a bronze statue of Deng in a Shenzhen park from Tuesday to Wednesday, reportedly because of heavy rain brought by Typhoon Nangka.

Scores of public security officers condoned off Lianhuashan Park and dispersed crowds of onlookers hoping to get a glimpse of Xi on Wednesday afternoon when he paid tribute to Deng’s statue at the venue.

A woman shouted out in excitement upon the sight of Xi waving to a crowd from a window on board a van while travelling on a Shenzhen street, according to a video circulated online.

Mainland official news channels on Wednesday provided more details of Xi’s tour the previous day. On Tuesday afternoon, he visited museums in Shantou that contained the history of overseas Chinese people, the reports said.

In a speech made at one of the museums, Xi said more efforts should be made to encourage overseas Chinese to bring advanced technologies and industries back to China. He also called for work to unite overseas Chinese groups to realize China’s dreams, the reports said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play