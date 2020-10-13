Transfer looms for Hong Kong judge seen as siding with protesters: report

A Hong Kong magistrate who has drawn criticism from Beijing loyalists for his perceived leniency toward protesters will serve in a new position that effectively relieves him of the duty of hearing criminal trials, news reports show.

Lam Tsz-kan would start his new posting at the Obscene Articles Tribunal on Nov. 2, local newspaper Sing Tao Daily said on Tuesday. If the news was true, the West Kowloon Magistracy judge would become the third known jurist to be transferred from adjudicating on criminal proceedings involving activists arrested during last year’s anti-government protest movement.

The judiciary has not announced the transfer nor the reasons behind it. It is unclear if there are any motives in relocating him to an apparently less controversial position.

Lam, 37, was admitted to the Bar in Hong Kong in 2007 and appointed as a permanent magistrate in 2017. Following mass arrests at the city’s turbulent protests, he became one of the judges to rule on prosecutions involving protesters.

Local pro-Beijing media and police supporters accuse him of favoring rioters by acquitting them or handing down overly light sentences. They claim that Lam has to be held accountable for approving the bail applications of two defendants charged with possessing firearms and for rejecting the Department of Justice’s request to slap harsher sentences on defendants convicted of crimes related to last year’s unrest.

The two, having been released on bail, are reportedly among 12 activists intercepted at sea by mainland law enforcement and later detained in Shenzhen.

A barrister said on condition of anonymity that it would be problematic if the judiciary conceded to those criticisms and transferred Lam for adhering to the law.

Recently, Hong Kong’s judiciary has been under fire from pro-government forces over its alleged leniency in ruling on protest-related cases. Prominent Beijing loyalists and pro-Beijing media have described the judicial branch of government as being an “unbridled kingdom” and suggested forming a committee that can formulate sentencing guidelines for judges to follow and bring judges' conduct to public scrutiny.

Another magistrate, Stanley Ho, was in early September prevented from hearing criminal trials after the judiciary received eight complaints that demanded he be punished and removed from handling cases linked to last year’s protests. The judiciary dismissed six of the complaints last week.

Beijing-owned newspapers Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po have singled out Lam, Ho and three other judges for acquitting rioters, calling them a “humiliation” to Hong Kong’s judiciary.

Meanwhile, District Court judge Kwok Wai-kin was barred in May from adjudicating on protest-related cases after he expressed sympathy for a pro-government tour guide whom he jailed for 45 months for stabbing three people.

