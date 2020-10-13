China’s Muslims banned from all pilgrimages outside state-sanctioned trips

Chinese authorities announced a ban on Muslim groups from organizing pilgrimages to Islamic holy cities on Monday, in their latest efforts to tighten control of religious activities.

No groups or individual Muslims other than the government-approved Islamic Association of China are allowed to organize such pilgrimages under the new rule, announced jointly by the State Administration for Religious Affairs, the Foreign Ministry, the Public Security Ministry and other departments.

The new restriction requires all Chinese Muslims to take part in official pilgrimages in an “organized, planned, orderly and lawful” manner. Those who organized or created conditions for unauthorized pilgrimages would be committing a punishable criminal offense.

Those hopeful of attending must be “patriotic,” have good conduct and be able to cover the travel costs when applying for a sanctioned pilgrimage. They also have to register at their local religious authority to go through a scrutiny before provincial governments decide who can join.

There are an estimated 25 million Muslims in China, mostly from ethnic minority groups such as the Uighurs and Huis in the country’s northwest regions. Between 10,000 to 14,000 Muslims in China paid pilgrimages to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia each year, according to the Islamic Association of China.

Mainland authorities have imposed strict controls on Muslim pilgrimages since 1949 when the People’s Republic of China was established and the latest measure has further tightened the screws, said Tsai Yuan-lin, head of the National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Religious Studies in Taiwan.

Another possible reason for the latest policy change was that many Muslims had managed to avoid official monitoring by traveling to a third country as a transit to Mecca or through illegal emigration in recent years, Tsai told Apple Daily.

Beijing remained concerned that Muslims could be inspired by new religious thoughts during their pilgrimages and bring radical ideas back to China, potentially undermining its stability, Tsai said.

The latest ban was aimed at cutting Muslim minorities' ties with the rest of the world, World Uyghur Congress spokesperson Dilshat Reshit told the Apple Daily. The authorized tours were designed only to support China’s propaganda claims that people in the country enjoyed religious freedom, according to the exiled Uighur group.

Many ethnic minority peoples had been locked up in re-education camps by authorities in recent years, after being found to have traveled to Mecca via a third country, Dilshat said.

