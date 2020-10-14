Carrie Lam claims ‘societal demand’ behind idea of mainland-based voting stations

Societal demand is the reason for the Hong Kong government to explore the option of allowing Hongkongers living in mainland China to vote in Hong Kong elections without the need to return to the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says.

Lam claimed to have heard calls in society appealing for voting arrangements to be set up on the mainland and believed that it was a practical problem deserving of further attention, during an interview with Shenzhen Satellite TV on Tuesday.

It was understood that Lam’s administration planned to submit proposed legal amendments to the Hong Kong legislature in November to push for the establishment of polling stations in mainland cities in time for the next legislative election, which had been postponed to 2021, local media outlet Cable TV reported on the same day, citing unnamed sources.

The timeframe reportedly included concluding the third reading of the proposed amendments by early next year, and excluded conducting any broad public consultation before tabling the proposal to the Legislative Council.

According to the news report, the Hong Kong government will set up a few polling stations on the mainland that are not limited to venues within the Greater Bay Area. Personnel manning the polling facilities will be deployed from Hong Kong, with mainland law enforcers responsible for maintaining public order at the locations. Care teams and priority queues will be arranged to help elderly voters aged 70 or above.

In response to Apple Daily enquiries, the government’s Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau declined to directly address Cable TV’s report and would only say that the government would study and roll out refined measures at the right time to ensure a fair, open and honest election.

Pan-democratic legislator Wu Chi-wai criticised the reported plan as being designed to produce a sure victory for the pro-establishment camp, which suffered an unprecedented thrashing at the lower-level district council polls last November.

The government did not explain how it would avoid electoral fraud, or how the city’s graft watchdog could conduct investigations in mainland China if suspected cases of fraud arose, Wu said. The polling changes would spell the end of the “one country, two systems” principle governing Hong Kong if the government handed over its investigation powers to mainland law enforcers, he added.

Lam Cheuk-ting, Wu’s colleague at the Democracy Party, said it was ridiculous for the government to forego public consultation and ignore the opinion of the masses. He said he would summon the strength of the community and pro-democracy legislators to oppose the amendments and bring the seriousness of the issue to the world’s attention.

Pro-Beijing heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung, meanwhile, agreed with the government’s suggestion as it would provide convenience for Hongkongers who were working or studying in mainland China to exercise their right to vote.

Some Hongkongers based on the mainland were supporters of the pro-democracy camp, Tam said, so the camp should treat this group of people as a new source of votes.

