London may get pricey Hong Kong-style flats along River Thames

A profiteering Hong Kong harborside development model can be replicated along the Thames in London after property giant CK Hutchison secured permission to build 3,500 flats at the historic Convoys Wharf.

The London project will take over a disused royal dockyard and overlook the financial district of Canary Wharf, reminiscent of the harborside development in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon area, Apple Daily has found in a visit. In the original Hong Kong version, flats in the reclaimed area have a bird’s-eye view of the central business district and can cost up to HK$71.8 million (US$9.3 million).

People in the London area whom Apple Daily spoke to were generally welcoming of a potential upsurge in Hong Kong immigrants, although some worried that the new estate could be unaffordable to the local population.

A bus driver who took refuge in the United Kingdom after escaping from Vietnam 30 years ago said he would not mind Hongkongers moving to the country.

“I also rebuilt my life here,” he said. “When the children [of Hong Kong’s immigrants] grow up, they can do whatever they like: doctors, lawyers, architects. There are a lot of opportunities here.”

A British woman who lived near the site also said it was right for the U.K. to extend a helping hand to people in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong exodus could contribute to British society, she said.

However, a long-term resident was concerned that the new property would be out of reach for the working class.

“This is a working-class neighborhood and these new skyscrapers would force them out,” she said. “They may have to move to poorer districts and travel longer distances to work and to see their families.”

The Hutchison Property Group, the U.K. property arm of CK Hutchison, obtained permission in June to begin the first phase of construction of the 16.6 hectare (41 acre) development. It will turn the long-abandoned brownfield site into an estate of 3,500 flats, 15% of which will be set aside as affordable housing for locals.

A four-bed property in nearby Evelyn Street costs about £1 million (US$1.3 million), while a two-bed flat costs about £600,000.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play