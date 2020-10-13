Taiwan extends diplomatic hand to Japan, invites ex-PM Abe to visit next year

A group of Taiwanese lawmakers has signaled its intention to improve the island’s diplomatic ties with Japan by inviting former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Taiwan next year.

The invitation to Abe, who resigned as Japan’s leader last month, was announced by legislators of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in a Tuesday press conference. They hoped Abe could visit Taiwan next March to give a speech at its legislature, known as the Legislative Yuan.

Japan has been considered one of Taiwan’s potential allies, with the self-ruled island under increasing threat from China, which claims Taiwan as part of its sovereignty. Since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, six countries have unilaterally severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Abe is regarded as the Japanese Prime Minister that has been “most friendly” to Taiwan. He has openly called for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization and its inclusion of the regional free trade agreement Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, in spite of Chinese opposition.

If the lawmakers' appeals are successful, this would signal Japan’s support for Taiwan’s return to the international diplomatic arena.

Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen said the invitation extended to Abe to visit Taiwan was of great significance because next year would mark the 10th anniversary of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that led to the Fukushima nuclear disaster, which was an important moment for the relationship between Taiwan and Japan.

He had conveyed this message to Japan through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and Frank Hsieh, Taiwan’s representative to Japan.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou expressed high recognition and gratitude to the lawmakers' efforts in promoting parliamentary diplomacy between Taiwan and Japan, and said their work would continue to enhance the partnership between the two regions.

Japan has built ties with Taiwan on a mostly non-governmental basis over the years, with Taiwanese visitors accounting for about 15% of all inbound travelers last year.

