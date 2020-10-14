Washington tells Congress about planned sale of advanced armaments to Taiwan: report

The Donald Trump administration on Tuesday informed the United States Congress of its intention to sell two types of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, a news report showed.

The weapons involved were the General Atomics MQ-9 drone and the shore-mounted Harpoon missile system, wire agency Reuters reported, citing five sources familiar with the situation.

This would mark the first sale of the MQ-9 drone since the White House reinterpreted the Missile Technology Control Regime arms control agreement to relax restrictions on U.S. drone exports.

The MQ-9 is a large and unmanned aerial vehicle capable of coming under remote control or undertaking autonomous flight operations. It is developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc primarily for the U.S. Air Force.

As tensions heated up with China, the Trump administration had compiled a large package of up to seven major weapon systems for export to Taiwan, according to a Reuters report in September. The package was said to contain the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, the Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response and external sensor pods, all of which were listed in a military sale notification recently issued by the administration to U.S. Congress, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources.

It is understood that Washington is also inclined to offer Taiwan its underwater smart mines and M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers; however, analysis believe that there is little chance of sealing the M109A6 sale.

The Taipei government has so far not responded to the Reuters reports.

