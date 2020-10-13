Xi tells elite Chinese marines to get ready for war

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday told the country’s armed forces to be fully focused on war preparations, during his inspection of an elite marines unit in Guangdong province.

On the second day of his Guangdong tour, the top leader inspected the People’s Liberation Army Navy Marine Corps in Chaozhou, calling on soldiers to stay on high alert and devote all their energy to getting ready for war.

The marines were an elite amphibious combat unit which shouldered the vital duties of safeguarding China’s territories and maritime interests, Xi said.

His exhortation to the troops came after months of increased Chinese military activity and drills off the eastern and southern coasts of the country amid heightened relations with Taiwan and the United States. A live-fire exercise is being held from Tuesday to Saturday in Fujian’s Gulei peninsula, located about 71 kilometers (44 miles) away from Kinmen, an outlying island administered by Taiwan.

The president on Tuesday afternoon turned up at a park in Shantou, a city neighboring Chaozhou, and chatted with local residents, according to a video circulated online. Police officers cordoned off some areas near the park as a crowd stood waiting in anticipation of the sighting of their state leader.

Official news channels on Tuesday published reports of Xi’s itinerary in Chaozhou the previous day, when he renewed his calls for “self-reliance” by mainland enterprises during a visit to the office and factory of the Chaozhou Three-Circle Group, an electronic component and communication device manufacturer. He made a similar call in a trip to Heilongjiang province in 2018.

Business operators had to depend on themselves for innovation as China was experiencing changes unseen in a century, Xi said. He also told workers to grasp this strategic intention of the Communist Party leadership and find their place in the grand strategy.

“Self-reliance” was a last resort for enterprises to prepare to cope with possible decoupling from the U.S., said Hu Xingdou, an economic professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play