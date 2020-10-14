Top US diplomat Pompeo defends 12 detained Hongkongers: ‘America stands with you’

The ordeal of 12 Hong Kong people held in Chinese custody has featured in a speech delivered by United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who says they have committed no crime and that “America stands with them.”

In virtual remarks made on Tuesday, Pompeo referred to the “12 courageous Hongkongers” who were arrested while trying to flee to Taiwan 400 miles away by boat in August. He deplored how they were currently being held incommunicado by China’s Communist Party and denied counsel.

“But the Hong Kong 12 have committed no crime. They simply believe that they are worthy of freedom and the unalienable rights due to every person,” Pompeo said at a ceremony of the International Republican Institute where he received the John S McCain Freedom Award. “They aren’t alone in that belief. America stands with them.”

He thanked the board and staff of the institute for the honor and shared his award with heroes fighting for freedom on the front lines, including the pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong and Belarus. The universal human desire for freedom was witnessed in Belarus, Venezuela, Lebanon, Iran and countless other places large and small, he said.

In September, Pompeo said the U.S. was deeply concerned that the 12 Hongkongers had been denied access to lawyers. He questioned Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s professed commitment to protect the rights of Hong Kong people and called on the authorities to ensure due process.

