Musician tests positive for virus after concert with Carrie Lam in audience

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was in the audience of a concert performance last week that was later found to have a musician infected with the coronavirus that caused COVID-19.

The attendance of the city’s chief executive in the concert was confirmed after members of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra were sent into quarantine. According to a source, more than 100 musicians and backstage workers were taken to an isolation center in Penny’s Bay.

The musician, 35, played the bass clarinet with the rest of the orchestra at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on Friday and Saturday, the source said.

Lam was wearing a facial mask and was seated far away from the stage, the Chief Executive’s Office said. She had tested for the coronavirus more than once in the past two days, the office added.

She is now on a visit to neighboring Guangdong province, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone on Wednesday. It is unclear whether the two will meet.

The exact size of the audience also remains to be known, but the performances had been sold out with social distancing measures in place.

Concerts over the next two weekends would be canceled, the orchestra said, promising refund arrangements to be announced next week.

The orchestra added that its office had been closed, with deep cleaning and disinfection underway.

If more orchestra members tested positive in the next few days, the audience should undergo compulsory testing, respiratory specialist Leung Chi-chiu said.

He explained that the playing of wind instruments involved a constant flow of air, which would make the spreading of the coronavirus more likely.

Leung felt that the COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong was not yet under full control, so people should avoid performances where the artistes were unable to wear masks.

